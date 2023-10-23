Stop using words like ‘kafir, ‘Zionist’, ‘Yahudi’ in parliament, Dewan Rakyat Speaker tells MPs

PETALING JAYA: Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has reminded all members of Parliament to refrain from using the words “kafir (infidel)”, “Zionist” and “Yahudi (Jew)” in the lower house.

This warning was issued after words “kafir”, “Zionist” and “Yahudi” were heard in the Dewan Rakyat during the four-day debate on the 2024 Budget last week.

“MPs should exhibit commendable behaviour when addressing the issues concerning the people and the nation.

“I call on MPs to stop using the words kafir (infidel), Zionist and Yahudi (Jews) and other similar words on each other,” he said.

Johari stressed he would not tolerate such sensitive words anymore and would take action if they continue to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat.

“I emphasise that I will not tolerate any more and will take action if the issue and words referred to earlier are raised again,” he added and cited Standing Order 36(10)(C) which prevents lawmakers from using words that would cause feelings of hurt or enmity between one race and another in Malaysia.

On Oct 17, the Dewan Rakyat erupted into chaos following a “DAP kafir (infidel)” remark made by Pengkalan Chepa member of parliament (MP) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

It was during the chaos that Ahmad Marzuk was accused of uttering the remark “DAP kafir”.