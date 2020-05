A BLEND of ignorance and arrogance serves up a mixture more potent than any legal alcoholic drink on the shelves.

To call for the suspension of production and sale of a legitimate product in countering its abuse spells sheer ignorance in approach. It is akin to using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

The right way to go about it is to introduce more stringent punitive actions against drink-driving. This was exactly what the previous federal government was pushing for.

Former transport minister Anthony Loke had promised to amend the Road Transport Act 1987 to include a lifetime suspension of a drink-driver’s licence.

That would get drink-drivers off the road.

Criminalising the production and sale of alcoholic drinks won’t. It will simply open up another can of worms.

History has taught us that the 19th century Prohibition in the US led to a plethora of bigger problems, from bootlegging to the rise of the Mafia and deaths due to the consumption of moonshine.

According to a public policy research organisation called The Cato Institute, the National Prohibition of Alcohol was undertaken to reduce crime and corruption, solve social problems, reduce the tax burden created by prisons and poorhouses, and improve health and hygiene in America.

The results of that experiment clearly indicated that it was a miserable failure on all counts.

The two breweries in Malaysia contribute more than RM2.2 billion in taxes annually.

They generate up to 57,989 jobs for locals.

Its multiplier effects are supported through suppliers, distributors, transporters, retailers and professional services, of which 61,509 people are hired with annual salaries reaching RM752.2 million.

It has 35,000 trade partners, among which are supermarkets, convenience stores, coffee shops, restaurants, pubs and hotels.

Stopping their operations will lead to an illicit trade that will cause the government to lose a substantial amount in tax revenue through smuggling.

In this age of easy access to massive information, ignorance is a choice.

Arrogance is the absence of humility and the failure to recognise the rights and interests of others, especially the minorities.