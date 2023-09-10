Store enough water for scheduled supply disruptions, consumers told

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has advised the public about water disruptions in the Petaling, Hulu Langat and Kuala Lumpur regions from 9am tomorrow to 12pm on Thursday, when it will be fully restored.

Its spokesman attributed the disruption to asset upgrading and maintenance works at the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant.

“The implementation of these works will cause scheduled water supply disruptions in Petaling, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Langat starting from 9am tomorrow.

“The works are expected to be completed by 7pm the same day. Water will be distributed to consumers in stages after the upgrading and maintenance works are completed and the main water supply distribution system has been stabilised.

“Water supply is expected to fully recover at 12pm on Thursday.”

The spokesman said the duration of the water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the location of the consumer’s premises and the water pressure at the distribution system.

Air Selangor will be mobilising water tankers to the affected areas by giving priority to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and funeral centres.

“Please store enough water for your needs in preparation for the water supply disruption and use water prudently during this period.”

Commercial consumers may purchase water at any of Air Selangor’s customer service counters and use their (customers’) water tankers at two local water filling stations that will be opened in Sunway Batu Caves and Selayang Mutiara.

Consumers may obtain further information on scheduled water supply disruptions through the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and X, or contact Air Selangor at 15300.