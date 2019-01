KUALA LUMPUR: Two mothers were surprised with by early New Year’s gifts as they had their babies were safely delivered before their due dates at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital (GHKL) today.

Telekom technical assistant Nor Rizan Ahmad Ngah said she was about to head to work when she felt a slight contraction.

“I decided to drive to the hospital. The parking area was quite full but I managed to seek assistance,“ the 31-year-old said.

The Kelantanese felt happy that she was able to deliver her third child, who is yet to be named.

“Her due date was meant to be on Jan 13. I’m glad all went well,“ she said.

Nor Farhani Ahmad Muzeni also had an early delivery as the baby was due on Jan 7.

“I managed to work half day. I returned home as usual. I didn’t feel any pain although I was later sent to GHKL by my mother. My contractions came at about 11pm,“ the clerk said.

Her first born daughter is also yet to be named.

GHKL nurse Nor Hashimah A-Aziz had to be induced to deliver her baby girl Nur Quaisara Iman Muhammad Syafiq.

“It felt a long time because we expected our baby to be born earlier. I had been admitted in case I delivered anytime,“ she said.

GHKL obstestrician and gynecology head Dr Mohamad Faisol Mihat said that if a child was born within three weeks before its actual due date it was considered to be normal.

He added that there were 23 newborns, five of whom were born by Caesarean while the remainder were through normal births.