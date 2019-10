SEREMBAN: A total of 13 people from four families were evacuated and placed at a temporary evacuation centre after their homes in the Public Works Department quarters were damaged following a storm yesterday afternoon.

Deputy director of the Negri Sembilan Civil Defence Corps (APM) Mohd Rohaidi Halim said they were sent to the Kampung Linsum community hall in Rantau which was opened up at 1am today.

“The incident occurred at 3pm yesterday, with heavy rains and strong winds, affecting the roofs of several houses while four homes were badly damaged and the occupants told to evacuate,” he said in a statement here this morning.

The hall of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Rantau which was to be used as an examination centre for the coming Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) was also damaged.

Mohd Rohaidi added that the situation was currently under control and was being monitored. — Bernama