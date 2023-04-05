Storm: 176 household heads in Kampung Melayu Majidee to receive RM3,000 in aid

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 176 heads of households in Kampung Melayu Majidee here whose homes were affected by a storm yesterday, will receive assistance of RM3,000 each.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the aid would be channelled through the Johor State Islamic Religious Council, the Johor Bahru City Foundation and the Johor Menteri Besar’s office.

“I had the opportunity to go down to the area to visit and listen to the grouses of the victims involved and look at the extent of the damage,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

The storm that occurred at 2.48 pm yesterday also caused damage to three cars which were hit by a fallen tree.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru City Foundation board member Datuk Yahya Jaafar told reporters after visiting the homes of the affected victims that the allocation was aimed at settling the short-term needs of the victims involved.

“The data of eligible recipients will be provided by the Social Welfare Department before the allocation can be distributed. We hope it can be distributed immediately, by next week at the latest,“ he said. - Bernama