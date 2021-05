IPOH: A total of 15 cars were reportedly damaged in the parking area of Teluk Intan Hospital, nearly 90 kilometres from here, after the roof of a pedestrian walkway crashed on them during a storm this afternoon.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said there were no casualties in the incident that occurred at about 4.20pm.

“The incident caused damage to the cars, including broken windscreens and dented bonnets.

“The 30-metre roof was blown away by the storm. The Teluk Intan Hospital has taken action to clean up the parking area,” he said in a statement today.

Photographs of the cars hit by the fallen walkway roof went viral on social media following the incident this afternoon. — Bernama