Storm damages 100 houses in Perlis

KANGAR: A total of 100 houses were destroyed, most of them with the roof ripped off, during a thunderstorm here yesterday.

However, State Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud, when contacted by Bernama today, said there was no report of a casualty so far and that the amount of losses had yet to be ascertained.

He advised the public to be vigilant with the uncertain weather conditions and be alert to the disaster warnings issued by the authorities.

Yesterday, Bernama reported over 50 houses damaged due to a storm that struck Perlis from about 10 am until late evening.

Among the areas affected were Mata Ayer, Kampung Panggas Kechil, Kampung Lubok Besar, Kuala Perlis, Padang Pauh, Lubuk Sireh, Kangar, Abi, Bukit Keteri, Kurung Batang, Balik Bukit, Wang Besar, and Beseri.

According to the website of the Malaysian Meteorological Department, rain is forecast in the morning, with thunderstorm in the afternoon in one or two places in the interior of the state until this Sunday (July 17). — Bernama