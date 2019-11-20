Storm damages 13 houses in Pendang

PENDANG: A storm damaged 13 houses in Kampung Kuala Rimau, Mukim Air Puteh here yesterday, according to the Pendang Civil Defence Force.

Its officer Lt Norashikin Ahmad Zawawi said the storm struck at about 5.30pm with heavy rain and strong winds.

“APM personnel were rushed to the scene last night to clear uprooted trees and fallen branches and the work resumed this morning,“ she told Bernama here today.

A check by Bernama found the villagers working together to fix damaged roofs including at a mosque. — Bernama