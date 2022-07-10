Storm damages 140 houses in Besut

BESUT: A total of 140 families were affected by a storm which hit several areas in this district last night.

Kuala Besut state constituency coordinating officer Azbi Salleh said 130 houses in 10 villages in Kuala Besut and 10 houses in Kampung Batu 13 and Kampung Bekok in Hulu Besut were damaged by the storm and heavy rain at about 8 pm.

Some houses had their roofs blown away while others were crushed by uprooted trees, he told Bernama today.

“Among the worst affected areas here (Kuala Besut) are Kampung Pengkalan Atap, Kampung Pantai, Kampung Tengah, Kampung Nail and Kampung Payang.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties,” he said.

Napisah Hussin, 67, a resident of Kampung Pengkalan Atap, said she had anxious moments on seeing part of her house roof ripped by the strong winds.

“At the time of the incident, I was alone with my 34-year-old son who is bedridden after suffering a stroke,” she said.

She said neighbours helped to carry her son to another house nearby. — Bernama