Storm damages 70 houses in Kuantan

KUANTAN: A total of 70 houses in Kampung Balok and Taman Balok Baru here were damaged due to storm and heavy rain yesterday.

Kuantan Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain (PA) Zaubidah Said, in a statement tonight, said the incident occurred between 5 pm and 7 pm with all the houses suffered damage to the roof due to strong winds.

No injuries were reported and no evacuation centres were opened because the affected residents chose to stay at their respective homes, she said, adding that the APM also provided food assistance to the families involved.

Meanwhile, Zaubidah said following the floods, a total of 57 victims from 13 families have been evacuated to a temporary relief centre at the Taman Murni Sungai Isap community hall as of 10.50 pm.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department today issued a severe weather warning alert with continuous heavy rain in three districts in Pahang, namely Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage website, three rivers in Pahang are currently at the warning level, namely

Sungai Belat in Sri Damai and Sungai Kuantan in Pasir Kemudi, Kuantan as well as Sungai Tembeling in Kampung Merting, Jerantut.- Bernama