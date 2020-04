BAGAN SERAI: A storm has damaged the roofs of 54 houses occupied by 105 families in the Bagan Serai and Parit Buntar parliamentary constituencies.

No one has been evacuated following the storm which struck between 3.30pm and 4.30pm yesterday, said Lt (PA) Noor Hafizah alias Noor Ulin Ismail of the Kerian District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

She said the affected villages in the Bagan Serai constituency included Kampung Parit Abu Hassan, Kampung Matang Jelutong, Kampung Matang Merbau, Kampung Parit Haji Ismail 1, 2 and 3, Kampung Parit Mentara 1 and 2, Kampung Alor Kubu, Kampung Parit Haji Ali, Kampung Sungai Pinang, Kampung Parit 3 and 4, Kampung Sungai Protan, Kampung Teluk Medan, Kampung Parit Gabis, Kampung Parit Haji Aman and Kampung Masjid Tinggi.

”The affected villages in the Parit Buntar constituency are Kampung Tanah Kebun, Parit Tok Ngah and Kampung Parit Mat Alam.

“The storm also damaged the roofs of several mosques,” she said in a statement today.

Kerian District Officer Mohd Sabli Bakri, when contacted, said immediate aid will be given to the victims from the District Disaster Fund to facilitate their preparations for the Ramadan fast which is expected to begin tomorrow.

“The quantum of aid will be dependent on the extent of damage. Most of the houses had damaged roofs,” he said.

Villager Kamal Abas, 47, of Kampung Parit Haji Ismail 3, said he and four other family members were at home when the storm struck at about 3.30pm and tore off a section of the roof. — Bernama