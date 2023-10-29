Storm damages several houses in Kubang Pasu - APM

ALOR SETAR: The Civil Defence Force (APM) said that several houses in Kampung Pida 3 and Pida 4 Baru, Kubang Pasu were damaged after a massive storm hit the district at about 3.30 pm today.

“We received the report on the disaster at 3.45 pm. Several villagers were affected by heavy rain and strong winds, which damaged their houses,” Kubang Pasu district APM officer Capt (PA) Mohd Adenin Suhaimi said in a statement today.

“The situation is under control and no casualties were reported,” he said, adding that the number of damaged properties has yet to be confirmed.

He said the Kubang Pasu District Operations Control Centre is monitoring the area and helping to clean up the debris.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and a storm were reported in Pokok Sena and Kuala Muda districts that killed a man and damaged residents’ property.

Ooi Book Khak, 74, was killed when his car was crushed by a falling tree at Jalan Kampung Bukit Payong around 3.20 pm, Pokok Sena Fire and Rescue Stateion operations officer Snr Fire Officer II Shahrin Musa said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Muda district APM officer Capt (PA) Azahar Ahmad said that the affected areas in Kuala Muda include Kampung Sungai Rotan, Kampung Sungai Badak, Kampung Batu, Taman Gurun Jaya and Kampung Baru Bedong.

“In Kuala Muda, strong winds and heavy rains occurred at 5.30 pm, with some trees falling reported. The total number of victims are still being determined,” he said.-Bernama