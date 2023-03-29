Storm hits UUM Sintok campus

ALOR SETAR: A storm hit the campus of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) in Sintok this afternoon, toppling several trees and damaging infrastructure at the university.

Kubang Pasu district’s Civil Defence Force (APM) Captain Mohd Adenin Suhaimi said they received a report regarding the incident at 5 pm today.

“At about 4.45 pm, heavy rain and strong winds lashed Mukim Temin and caused trees to topple, damaging several vehicles belonging to students and staff, the garage and blocking the route in the university area.

“After receiving the report from the public, APM personnel rushed to the location. Work of clearing the fallen trees and the affected area is underway,” he said here today.

Some pictures of the incident also went viral on social media, showing several damaged vehicles and infrastructure inside UUM. However, so far no casualties have been reported.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department recently issued a statement about the transition phase of the Northeast Monsoon sweeping the states on the west of the Peninsula including Kedah, from March 23 to mid-May, which will cause heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms in the afternoon. - Bernama