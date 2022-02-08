Storm knocks down trees, rips off roofs in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A storm wreaked havoc on Penang island today, uprooting trees and damaging roof structures but without causing any casualties.

State Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Penang team reported that trees were uprooted in several areas, including Jalan Zainal Abidin, the road to Bukit Bendera and Jalan Tengku, in the 5 pm incident.

“So far, 16 areas have reported fallen trees, where in Jalan Tengku, a tree fell on a car but no one was in the vehicle or nearby at the time of the incident,“ he said when contacted.

He said the food court building near the Sungai Ara mini stadium was badly damaged after part of its roof was ripped off.

Phee said the torn roof structure had hit several vehicles in the parking area but no one was injured.

“The Civil Defence Force and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) cleaning staff are conducting tree- removal and debris-clearing operations at the scene,“ he said.

A trader at the food court in Sungai Ara, Razak, who is in his 30s, said the storm swept in very fast and some customers enjoying a meal there were suddenly lashed by heavy rain and strong winds.

“The wind flung part of the roof structure onto the food court, and Alhamdulillah we were all safe, while only a few vehicles were hit by the roofing,“ he said.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported that residents in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak were advised to be vigilant following forecast warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Tuesday night.

The inclement weather was predicted to affect all parts of Penang and Perak until 9 pm today. - Bernama