Storm uproots trees in several KL areas

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain and thunderstorms in the capital this evening wreaked havoc as trees were uprooted in several areas, but no casualties were reported.

According to a statement issued by the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre, among the affected areas in the 6.23 pm to 7.04 pm storm yesterday were Jalan Perkasa, Taman Maluri; Taman Rama-Rama Cendasari, Bukit Aman; Permaisuri Police Station, Bandar Sri Permaisuri; Taman Ikan Emas, Jalan Kaskas; Indah Mas Apartment and Taman Shamelin Perkasa.

Uprooted trees also affected the Light Rail Transit (LRT) route from Maluri Station heading towards Pandan Jaya Station.

“Work to cut trees along the affected route is still ongoing and passengers are being evacuated by LRT staff and firefighters,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in the incident in Jalan Perkasa, a 33-year-old woman with her four children, aged eight to 13, cheated death when their house was hit by an uprooted tree at about 6.39 pm, but all were rescued and did not sustain any injuries.

“Several vehicles parked on the road shoulder at the location were also damaged in the incident, but no victims were involved,” it said.

Firefighters from the Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue station (BBP), Pudu BBP, Jalan Tun Razak BBP and Cheras BBP were involved in the rescue operations, as well as cutting and removing fallen trees in affected locations.

Meanwhile, Prasarana, in a statement, said that at least 13 trees were uprooted and fell on the LRT tracks around Maluri, Pandan Jaya, Chan Sow Lin and Cheras stations, which are located at ground level, causing LRT services along the Ampang and Sri Petaling lines to be affected.

“Rapid KL apologises for the disruption of this service and the inconvenience caused to our customers.

“Work to remove and evacuate passengers took a bit of time due to safety factors, including risks posed by storms, rain and lightning at the time,” it said.

It added that work to evacuate passengers was completed at 10.20 pm, however the clearing operations and inspection of the tracks will be carried out throughout the night for safety purposes.

Affected passengers can claim refund coupons at all Ampang and Sri Petaling Line LRT counters.- Bernama