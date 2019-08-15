Storm victims to receive RM200 to RM500 aid: Wan Azizah

PUTRAJAYA: The victims of the storm that lashed seven states last Friday will receive financial aid of between RM200 and RM500 based on the extent of the damage to their houses, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix).

She said the Cabinet has agreed to channel the aid, amounting to RM17.025 million, through the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund.

The allocation will also be used for the procurement of goods or services for the repair of the damaged houses, she said.

“The federal government and the state governments will do our utmost to help ease the burden of the victims,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said that until yesterday, a total of 3,601 houses have been damaged, in addition to other premises such as schools, hospitals, mosques, and suraus.

At the state level, Dr Wan Azizah said, some minor repair works have been completed while at some places the verification as well as the estimated cost of the repairs are being worked out.

“The government hopes all the affected victims will remain strong in the face of the disaster and the government, at the federal or state level, is committed to assisting the victims as best as we can,” she said.

The storm on Aug 9, coming at the tail-end of Typhoon Lekima which struck eastern China, lashed the states of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Pahang and Terengganu. — Bernama