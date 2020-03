IPOH: The story circulating on social media since yesterday about a Covid-19 female patient running away from Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) here, is fake news.

Hospital authorities denied the story which carries a photograph of the alleged patient.

“Checks have found that there is no such patient in the hospital. The public is urged not to spread unverified information as this can cause panic,” said HRPB director Dr Abdul Malek Osman in a statement issued today. - Bernama