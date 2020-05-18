Storytelling initiative for worthy cause

PETALING JAYA: Everyone loves a good story, and a move has begun to tap into this passion among children for a worthy cause.

The objective of the campaign, called SaveWithStoriesMY, is to raise funds through storytelling during the controlled movement control order (CMCO) period as the country fights the Covid-19 war.

All donations will go to Kiwanis Malaysia for the benefit of children with special needs as well as underprivileged children, who are deprived of basic needs and learning resources.

The campaign involves getting celebrities to go on air to read children’s tales to keep them occupied while they are forced to stay home during the CMCO.

Among those who have signed up to take children to a world of fantasy are beauty queen and human rights activist Deborah Priya Henry, actresses Nadiya Nisaa and Sharifah Amani, and AFO Radio announcer Kym Tan.

The campaign, inspired by a similar US programme called SaveWithStories, has already won plaudits from parents.

The Malaysian version is a collaborative effort involving AFO Radio, Traqkid, Kiwanis and VGI Transit.

The local personalities share their favourite children’s tales in English, Malay and Chinese, and have kept young ones and their parents entertained while they wait out the CMCO at home.

Kiwanis Malaysia governor Dr Laurence Lim said it is important to cultivate the reading habit as it enables children to shape a better future for themselves.

“I strongly encourage parents and children to partake in this campaign,” he said.

“By starting the reading habit from young, we can get our children to use their imagination, explore the world, learn good values and in turn, develop the heart to serve the less fortunate. They’ll be able to go beyond their potential,” he told the press through a virtual conference last week.

Henry stressed the need to acknowledge and address childhood stress, especially during this global health crisis.

“Children tend to suffer in silence, but there are things that we can do to support them. From experience, I can say I really believe in storytelling. Stories have the power to heal and teach us about different cultures and different ways of living,” she said.

A total RM5,035 has already been raised so far. The project targets RM100,000.

Donations, from as low as RM15 can be made to Kiwanis Malaysia and will be channelled to help those affected by the pandemic.

More information can be obtained through SaveWithStoriesMY’s Facebook page, Instagram, and the AFO Radio website.