STPM: One-arm student who studied five hours a day scores excellent results

KOTA BHARU: A physically-disabled student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pengkalan Chepa who spent about five hours daily studying for her Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination managed to achieve a 3.42 cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

NurulAin Natasha Marzuki, 20, who was born without a right arm said she would start studying after the Maghrib prayers until 1am, paying more attention to the subjects she did not understand well.

She said her disability was not an obstacle for her in her studies and daily life.

“I have to rely only on my left hand almost all the time, even for writing, eating and so on. But, it does not weaken my spirit,” she said when met at the school here yesterday.

NurulAin Natasha said she hoped that her success can inspire others, especially those who have the same fate as her.

Aspiring to become a teacher, she intends to pursue her studies at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris or Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia as well as represent Malaysia at the SEA Games.

“Last November, I won a gold medal in the 200-metre track in athletics at the Malaysia Para Games (Para Sukma) organised by the National Sports Council (MSN).

“So I have my heart set on representing my country at the international level as well,“ she said. - Bernama