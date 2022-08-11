STPM results out on Aug 18

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2021 results will be announced on Aug 18.

The Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM), in a statement today, said candidates can get their result slips at their respective schools from noon on that date.

In addition, school and private candidates can check their results via short messaging service (SMS) by typing STPM/IC Number/ Index Number and sending it to 15888.

“This system will be activated from 11 am on Aug 18 until noon Aug 28 (Sunday).

“In addition, checks can also be done online to get the full STPM 2021 result slip at http://stpm.mpm.edu.my/stpmK from noon on Aug 18,” it said. - Bernama