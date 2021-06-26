STPM results to be announced on July 1

PUTRAJAYA: The Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2020 results will be announced on July 1, the Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM) said today.

MPM, in a statement, said candidates can get their results beginning noon on July 1 at http://stpm.mpm.edu.my/stpmK.

Candidates can also check their results via short messaging service by typing STPM, IC number and index number with spacing in between these words and send it to 68886 between 11am on July 1 and noon on July 9.

“MPM will also send the results to the emails of candidates beginning 11am on July 1,” it said.

For candidates without internet access, MPM said, the State Education Department, District Education Office and schools will communicate the results via other suitable methods after this group has been identified.

A total of 47,008 candidates sat for the STPM examination, which was held from March 8 this year. -Bernama