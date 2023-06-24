STR payment expedited to give relief, stimulate economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The government's initiative to speed up the payment of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) Phase 3 which will be distributed from June 26 to give relief to the B40 group in easing their cost of living burden.

Universiti Malaya (UM) economic analyst, Dr Roza Hazli Zakaria said the initiative will also stimulate economic activities in the short term.

“The B40 group generally has a high marginal consumption propensity, that is, they tend to spend when they receive additional income.

“This initiative will definitely help them especially in preparing for Hari Raya Aidiladha,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) political and international relations analyst, Professor Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said the government's effort is seen as lightening the burden of the people while boosting the country's economic growth.

“The government also knows that by giving this cash contribution, the people will spend and this has the potential to stimulate the national economy... although this is not a new initiative, it is quite important, especially for the B40 group who are making preparations for Hari Raya Aidiladha on June 29,“ he said.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement announced that the STR payment involving an allocation of more than RM2 billion will benefit more than eight million recipients who will receive payments between RM100 and RM1,300 based on their respective eligibility.

On June 13, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said STR 3 would be paid to B40 recipients before the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

Meanwhile, p-hailing food delivery rider Noor Arfan Affendi, 32, said STR's help from the government is considered a blessing to him who is in dire need of help at this time.

This is because he said he was recently involved in a road accident which affected food delivery activities.

“Alhamdulillah, I didn’t expect the government to announce this STR assistance and it just so happens that I need extra money. I couldn’t work for a few days, I was a bit worried too but thankfully everything was made easier,“ he said.

Housewife Rodina Mat Sidek, 41, said STR which will be distributed starting this Monday is good news because the aid will indeed ease the family's monthly expenses to obtain daily necessities.

“This is on top of the various aid offered by the Unity Government through the Payung Rahmah initiative to help the people save more effectively,“ she said. -Bernama