SEPANG: A police report has been lodged by Syarikat Hajar Sazrul Travel & Tours with regard to the 26 Malaysians stranded in Jeddah for possessing fake Furada Haj visas.

Its director Mohamad Sazrul Iqram Rozlan said the police report was made at the Jalan Tun Razak Police Station yesterday morning just after receiving the news.

“This is the first time an incident like this happened to our company which had been involved in haj tours since 12 year ago,“ he told reporters at KLIA today.

He claimed that the Furada visa was handled by the Saudi Embassy officers in Malaysia.

“We were shocked to hear that the visa was not valid as we had dealt with the embassy for a long time. We feel that our trust on the embassy had been violated,” he said.

Mohamad Sazrul Iqram hoped that a thorough investigation could be made as the case had tarnished the good name of his company.

The group stranded at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah yesterday had safely landed in KLIA this morning. — Bernama