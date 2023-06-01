Stranded lifeboat at Pantai Trombol likely belongs to Chinese cargo ship

KUCHING: A lifeboat stranded on Pantai Trombol here since Jan 4 was believed to belong to a cargo ship from China.

Sarawak Maritime director, First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the boat likely belonged to the MV Lider Express cargo ship, which reportedly experienced technical problems while sailing in the Natuna waters, Indonesia.

He said that the maritime agency is still waiting for confirmation from the parties involved.

“Efforts to move the boat were made last night by the Maritime and police, but had to be postponed due to bad weather and rough seas, and will continue today.

“The boat will be moved to a nearby area in Telaga Air, Kuching, for further investigation by the Maritime and police,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama