PUTRAJAYA: Strategic and scheduled planning will be crucial in releasing students from local campuses to return to their hometowns, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that as of now, there had been no cluster of Covid-19 detected among the students who had stayed in their campuses for four weeks during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“We can screen them and they can go back to their homes but, more importantly, we should not repeat the mistake of (allowing a) home rush.

“At least, strategically plan how they can go back to their hometowns. I think we are doing that together with the National Security Council (NSC),” he said in the daily Covid-19 press conference here yesterday.

Previously, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said the government might allow students stranded in campuses to return home, after following strict standard operating procedures (SOP).