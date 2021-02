PETALING JAYA: The high number of Covid-19 cases may be an indication that a change in strategy is needed and the government has to ramp up efforts to control its spread.

Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching, in a joint statement with general practitioner Dr Goh Aik Ping, said the government must be proactive instead of just reactive.

“The Health Ministry and National Security Council need to improve contact tracing methods. Lack of efficiency would lead to uncontrollable spread of the virus.”

They suggested a number of ideas to improve the situation, including deploying the armed forces to help with contact tracing, authorising private general practitioners (GPs) to issue quarantine or home surveillance orders as well as developing a standardised database for GPs to use.

Malaysian Medical Association president Prof Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam, agreeing with Teo and Goh, said calling in the army to help is an option since the police are overwhelmed.

He said the government should engage the 7,000-odd Health Ministry trained private GPs to help with testing since private GPs are well distributed in the country.

“The movement control order was intended to reduce cases to help public hospitals cope, but we are seeing the opposite with cases reaching all-time highs,” he told theSun.

The Malaysian Retail Chain Association says it is a difficult balancing act between protecting lives and livelihoods.

“Any decision on business operation hours and inter-district travel should ideally be based on assessment of facts and figures. If the risk outweighs the benefits in a high-risk area, it may be justified to restrict business hours and movement of people,” its spokesman said in a statement.

Meanwhile, former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong said Covid-19 has exposed Malaysia’s political divisions, unwieldy bureaucracy and lack of capacity to deal with the crisis.

In an article on Hong Kong-based news portal South China Morning Post, Liew wrote that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration must ramp up efforts to fight the virus.

Epidemiologist Prof Datuk Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud said the delayed decision by the Health Ministry to allow Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic or show only mild symptoms to quarantine at home is a little too late.

“I warned about preparing for mitigation in October 2020 but little action was taken until it became forced on the Ministry of Health.”

Awang Bulgiba added the ministry is now scrambling to implement this without much planning.

Liew also said the country was not as aggressive as some of its neighbours in trying to procure vaccines.

“Malaysia is a little late in its vaccination programme but not too late. But the upside is that we can monitor developments of vaccine rollouts in other countries and learn from their mistakes.”

Economist Dr Jomo Kwame Sundaram said before and after Budget 2021 was presented, most countries had been making much stronger fiscal efforts in comparison with Malaysia.

“Part of the reason is that Malaysian policy-makers seem to be concerned about what credit rating agencies will say about growing debt.”

Jomo said almost every country in the world facing the crisis has to borrow to spend more.