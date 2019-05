GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Pakatan Harapan Leadership Council will hold the Penang Street Iftar program for the first time at Jalan Buckingham, here from 6pm on May 30.

Its secretary, Senator Lim Hui Ying said Pakatan Harapan (PH) would provide 1 km long of tables on the road next to Masjid Kapitan Keling.

“A total of 2,000 food boxes will be provided to members of the public including food for the vegetarians. All the people and tourists are invited to attend,” she told a media conference, here today.

Following the program, Jalan Buckingham would be closed from 12 noon on May 29 to make way for preparation of the program and will be reopened to members of the public at 12 midnight, June 1 after the completion of works to clean up the road.

She said every leader of the Pakatan Harapan component parties were expected to attend the program including the chairman of the Penang Pakatan Harapan Council - who is also the Penang Chief Minister - Chow Kon Yeow, as well as the three deputy chairmen of the council namely Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa, Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik.

Lim said elected representatives, state government employees and leaders of Muslim and non-Muslim houses of worships were expected to attend the program.

She said such programs proved that the coalition of parties under the leadership of Pakatan Harapan was always strong especially in Penang and the party would continue to develop the state and build the new Malaysia for the good and well being of the people.

Meanwhile, the secretary of Penang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Azhari Aris, who was also present at the media conference, said the program indirectly rejected the allegation hurled by the opposition and irresponsible groups that the Islamic religion was threatened under the administration of Pakatan Harapan. — Bernama