Street protest to go on if no action taken against MACC chief

PETALING JAYA: Representatives of 17 civil society groups and eight youth wings will lead a street protest in Kuala Lumpur this weekend if no action is taken against the embattled Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The group, via a joint statement, said the gathering is expected to take place in front of the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur at 11am on Saturday.

Among the youth wings that will be leading the street protest includes Pejuang Muda, Angkatan Muda Keadilan, Dapsy Malaysia, Amanah Youth, Harapan Youth, Pejuanita Muda, Pemuda Sosialis and Muda.

It was reported that the police has not received any application to hold a rally this weekend.