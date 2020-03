PETALING JAYA: It is time for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to move on, knuckle down and prepare for the next general election rather than focus on unseating the government now.

That is the advice by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif.

“Do what is necessary to strengthen the coalition instead of trying to move a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister,” he told theSun yesterday.

Rais was responding to a comment by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that he expected the new government to last until the next general election.

The new administration, led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, was sworn in yesterday, just over a week after the fall of the PH government through defections.

Mahathir made the comments in an exclusive interview with Malay daily Sinar Harian, which was published yesterday.

In the interview, he also said that a vote of no-confidence in Muhyiddin was not likely to succeed now.

He pointed out that a vote of no-confidence may not get the numbers needed to unseat a sitting prime minister.

Mahathir said PH, which he earlier claimed had at least 114 MPs on its side, had become a “lesser” coalition.

Rais also dismissed the view that MPs could be made to stop hopping to other parties.

“As long as there is no anti-hopping law, there are going to be MPs who will jump,” he said.

“People will move from one alliance to another alliance and this is for a variety of reasons. They usually say it is for the people but what it actually means is that it is mostly for themselves,” he added.

His advice to PH is rather than focus on “something that is not productive”, like a vote of no-confidence, the coalition should start re-gearing and do a clean-up.

“It must also re-focus to bring more clarity to the alliance,” he said.

Rais reckoned that it would probably take another three years to the next election, “but it will be a productive period”.

However, Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusuf Rawa felt that it was too early to judge.

“After all, it is only Mahathir’s views.”

Umno Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz was more critical. He claimed Mahathir’s comment that Muhyiddin’s government would survive a no-confidence vote was a quid pro quo. However, he declined to elaborate. On the other hand, Klang MP Charles Santiago said it was too premature to say that Muhyiddin’s Cabinet would survive a challenge.

“As you can see from Muhyiddin’s choices for his Cabinet, (it is obvious) that while he was trying to pull everybody together, you can already see that Sabah Umno is against it,” Santiago said.

For instance, he said, the Bintulu MP was not happy with the new lineup, showing that there were already disagreements among themselves.

“It actually shook the leadership,” he added.