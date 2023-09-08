Strengthen state govt, defend Aminuddin’s status as MB: PM

PORT DICKSON: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) urged the people of Negeri Sembilan to strengthen the state government and defend Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s status as the Menteri Besar by voting wisely during the state election on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said by doing so, the state government and the Federal Government can work closely to solve problems faced by the people in the state.

“Strengthen the state government, defend the status of Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun as the Menteri Besar,“ he said in his speech during the MADANI Unity Tour programme for the Chuah state assembly in Kampung Pachitan, here last night.

Aminuddin, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Sikamat is challenged by Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal and two other independent candidates, Bujang Abu and Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin in the state election.

Anwar in his speech also clarified that his reason for choosing Aminuddin as the candidate for the Port Dickson Parliamentary constituency during the 15th General Election was due to his credibility in leading the state.

“The people of Port Dickson have been loyally supporting me....we have a good candidate - that is Menteri Besar Aminuddin, strong candidate....I handed it to him. I gave the Menteri Besar to do what the state government is able to do, but if need assistance from the Federal Government...it is my responsibility,” he said.

Anwar added that three Parliamentary seats that were special to him are Permatang Pauh in Penang, Port Dickson and Tambun in Perak.

Meanwhile, Anwar who is also the PH chairman reiterated that the political alliance with Umno was a move in the right direction when forming the Federal Government due to the strong support from the Malays towards the party.

“We are thinking of the people’s future...Umno is good because the Malays are strong...therefore we will become a strong Unity Government,“ he said.

He added that throughout the eight-month rule by the Unity Government, the leaders have come clean, no corruption or misuse of power was reported. - Bernama