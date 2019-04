SEREMBAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr S. Streram said the special prayer (solat hajat) for him in conjunction with the 20th anniversary celebration of PKR as viraled in the social media and circulated via pamphlets to voters in the Rantau State Legislative Constituency was fake news.

He added that the matter was false and that he totally did not know about the issue.

“I will discuss with my leaders on the matter but it was not reasonable for it to happen. This can cause racial issues but we, as the PH, want to unite the various races and religions,” he told reporters after attending the Opening Ceremony of the Night Market (Pasar Malam) at Bandar Sri Sendayan, here today.

Asked whether the issue involved was raised to sabotage his campaign, Streram merely replied : “I do not know, maybe we will lodge a police report first.”

According to the pamphlet, the organising of the special prayer purportedly was for Streram in conjunction with the 20th anniversary celebration of PKR to be held at Masjid Imam Haji Kahar, Bandar Ekar at 7pm tomorrow.

The by-election for the Rantau State Seat to be held on April 13 will see a four-cornered contest between Streram, BN candidate and former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and two other independent candidates namely housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama