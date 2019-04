PETALING JAYA: It has been a long fight for justice for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr S. Streram, who was denied a chance of winning the Rantau state seat at the 14th general election.

But Streram now relishes the opportunity to take on the incumbent, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Streram will get to show what he is made of after the Special Election Court declared the seat vacant, and he was selected again to vie for the seat.

Although he feels he is the underdog, as Mohamad Hasan is the three-term assemblyman there, Streram said he feels good about his chances.

“I’ve been working really hard meeting as many people as I can, shaking hands with them, going house-to-house to tell who I am,“ he told theSun in a phone interview today.

“I feel quite confident with the reception that has been given to me by the people and voters of Rantau.”

He has pledged to solve five issues that has plagued the constituency, should he be elected as the state assemblyman.

“Basically, the problems that people brought to me are those involving lack of job opportunities, housing issues, upgrade of health clinics, flood mitigation and to resolve public transport woes.”

He said although the previous state administration has built some affordable homes, the houses were given to people outside Rantau, and not those who have been staying here.

With PH in power at federal and state levels, Streram said it would be easier to transform and upgrade Rantau.

“These are good signs because when we raise issues, it will be easier for us to bring changes and rectify the situation in Rantau,“ he said.