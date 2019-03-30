Streram finally gets his chance to fight for Rantau folk

SEREMBAN: After working in the medical field for the past three decades, helping those in need and contributing to society is nothing new to Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Rantau state by-election, Dr S. Streram.

In fact, the Nilai Medical Centre anaesthesiologist had also volunteered in humanitarian aid missions to provide relief to the vulnerable in countries undergoing conflict including to Afghanistan and Sudan.

To Dr Streram, 60, he derives satisfaction in helping those in need and the chance to contest as an elected representative would provide a new platform to serve beyond offering medical service.

Having served as a doctor for 34 years, he is confident that the experience gained would make it easier for him to reach out to the people, thus enabling him to deliver the best service in representing their voice.

“With all the knowledge that I have gained I am confident I will be able to develop Rantau, should I win this by-election,“ said Streram who holds a Master of Anesthesiology from the University of Malaya and a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor in Surgery (MBBS) from Manipal University, India.

Born in Kluang, Johor, and currently residing in Nilai, Streram a Rantau constituent had previously served as Petaling Jaya City Council member.

The Medicine San Frontier, Belgium member, who is also Rembau PKR deputy chief had been involved in politics since the early 90’s and was previously Selangor PKR deputy treasurer and PKR National Integration Bureau treasurer.

As he was denied the candidacy for the Rantau state seat in the 14th General Election (GE14) in May last year after he was barred from entering the nomination centre for not having an EC pass, this by-election will be a second chance Dr Streram.

The father of three, will face Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan who won unopposed in the last GE14 and two independent candidates Malarvizhi Rajaram and Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election was called after the Federal Court dismissed an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside the Nov 16 Seremban Election Court decision declaring his unopposed victory in the 14th general election (GE14) null and void. — Bernama