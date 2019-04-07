Streram has Mahathir’s full support: Anwar

SEREMBAN: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim pointed out that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is giving solid support to Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the by-election for the State Legislative Assembly seat for Rantau Dr S.Streram.

Anwar who is also the PH de facto leader said Mahathir, who is also PH Chairman, had disclosed this at their meeting on Friday.

“Whether he should attend (the by-election for Rantau state seat) I will have a discussion,” he told reporters after a gathering with Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans at Bandar Sri Sendayan, here today.

Responding to reporters’ questions on the support received by the PH component parties, Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, stressed that all component parties attended to give their commitment to ensure victory for the anaesthetist.

“All the others came, the DAP, Bersatu, Amanah, Keadilan,“ he said.

The by-election for the Rantau State Seat sees a four-cornered contest involving Streram, the Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and two Independent candidates namely housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election is being held after the Federal Court rejected the petition filed by Mohamad who is also the incumbent to set aside the decision of the Seremban Election Court on Nov 16 last year that declared his victory for the seat in the 14th General Election as null and void. — Bernama