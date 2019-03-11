Streram is PH’s candidate for Rantau by-election

PETALING JAYA: PKR has announced its Rembau division deputy chief Dr Streram Sinnasamy as its candidate for the Rantau by-election.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made the announcement at the party’s headquarters today.

Anwar said the decision to field Streram was made after a consultative meeting between the Negri Sembilan and Rembau PH leadership.

“This decision was reached after taking into consideration Streram’s academic qualifications, work record in the party and the fact that he was denied the chance to contest in the 14th general election,” Anwar said.

It is expected that Streram will be up against Deputy Umno President who is performing the duties of the president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, who previously won by default during the GE14. Mohamad Hassan is also the former mentri besar of Negri Sembilan.

A by-election for the Rantau seat was called on May 23, 2018 when Streram filed a petition to overturn the EC’s decision against Hassan’s victory in the Regional Legislative Assembly seat.

Election Court judge Azimah Omar allowed an election petition filed by Streram, who was at that time denied entry to submit his nomination form due to the absence of a tag or pass.

Hassan then filed an appeal against the decision on Nov 29, which was rejected by the Federal Court on Feb 18, which declared his victory in the State Legislative Assembly null and void.