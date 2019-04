SEREMBAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Rantau state assembly by-election Dr S. Streram is optimistic 70% of voters residing outside the state constituency will return to cast their ballots on April 13.

Streram said about 30% of the 20,926 voters eligible to vote in the by-election were living outside Rantau.

“We have a lot of strategies and there is a special force contacting and convincing these voters to return and vote.

“We started doing this two weeks ago, reminding them to carry out their responsibilities as voters,” he told reporters after a gotong-royong activity together with residents and occupants of Negri Sembilan Prison in Kampung Siliau here today.

For the Rantau Legislative Assembly, 20,926 voters are eligible to vote in the by-election according to the 2018 master electoral roll which has been updated until Feb 25, 2019.

Of the total, 20,804 are ordinary voters, 118 early voters and four from overseas.

Meanwhile, Streram said there was a need to improve sports courts in Kampung Pasir Mas to facilitate young people to play basketball and netball.

“Here (in Rantau) there is no jogging and recreation areas for the people,” he said after a walkabout programme in Rantau Pekan.

The Rantau by-election to be held on April 13, will see a four-cornered fight between Streram, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan who is also former Negri Sembilan mentri besar, and two independent candidates, namely housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election was called after the Federal Court dismissed an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside the Seremban Election Court decision on Nov 16 to declare his unopposed victory in the 14th General Election null and void. — Bernama