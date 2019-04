SEREMBAN: Dr S. Streram (pix), the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Rantau state by-election, is taking a leaf out of the Hippocratic Oath on the road to becoming a state assemblyman.

The ‘First, do no harm’ promise of the oath is deeply embedded in the Doktor Rakyat, as he has come to be known.

His core principle and vision is to overcome the challenges and issues faced by the constituents.

He is banking on the doctor in him to always provide the best service in treating patients and looking after their wellbeing to guide him on the journey to becoming a good elected representative.

The passion is to free the people of Rantau from all their ‘ailments’, he told Bernama.

The Rantau by-election, polling for which is on April 13, will see a four-cornered contest between Streram; Umno deputy president and former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates, namely R. Malarvizhi, a housewife, and Mohd Nor Yassin, a former lecturer.

It has been necessitated by the Federal Court dismissal of an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside the Nov 16 Seremban Election Court decision declaring his unopposed victory in the 14th General Election (GE14) null and void.

In GE14, Mohamad was declared the winner of the seat after Streram was prohibited from entering the nomination centre to submit his nomination papers because he did not have a pass issued by the EC.

Throughout his campaign in the by-election, Streram has gained publicity through his initiative to be the voice of the rakyat (people) of Rantau.

His vision includes turning Rantau into an ecotourism and agro-development area, having a fire & rescue station there, upgrading the Klinik Kesihatan Rantau, attracting investors to Rantau and having an institution of higher learning in the area that offers courses on the development of skills.

Streram said his plans will help prosper the residents.

“I don’t want to give them fish. I want to give them a net so that they can earn and survive and be proud of what they are doing in Rantau.

“I am from a very poor family. I was in a rubber estate before and my father was just a mandore.

“It was difficult to get a meal in the estate those days. With that pain, I bring my plans to Rantau. I know their (the constituents’) feelings.

“I’ve been a doctor for 38 years. I’ve met a lot of people, so I know their feelings and pain. That’s why the concept of how I treat my patients is how I will treat the rakyat of Rantau,” the 60-year-old anesthesiologist said, expressing the hope that the voters will give him a chance to prove he can be a good state assemblyman.

Streram has also served as a volunteer doctor in war-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Sudan in 2010 and 2011.

He said that is where he built up the courage to get involved in the by-election contest.

He acknowledged that it is not easy for volunteers serving in conflict zones because their lives are always at stake.

“Nevertheless, I was prepared to sacrifice myself in Afghanistan. I am also ready to sacrifice myself for the people of Rantau. Somebody has to take the challenge to reform Rantau.

“I offer myself to the voters in Rantau to choose a capable leader who can look into their problems as they have become a part of my family,” he said. — Bernama