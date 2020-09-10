Strict compliance with SOP the way to go

PETALING JAYA: Strict compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) remains the only way to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Measures such as social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing of face masks must be observed particularly in enclosed areas such as prisons, detention centres and lock-ups, Malaysian Medical Association president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said yesterday.

He said non-compliance with the SOP was the single biggest contributor to the sudden increase in the number of new cases daily.

On Monday, there were 62 new cases, up from only six - three of which were locally transmitted infections - the day before. The number rose to 100 on Tuesday.

Most of the new cases have been detected in detention centres.

He cited the case of the Semenyih Immigration Detention Centre where a second cluster was discovered last Saturday.

New clusters have also been discovered in a detention centre in Semporna, a police lock-up in Lahad Datu and a prison in Tawau.

Ganabaskaran told theSun that a loosening of enforcement is also a contributory factor.

“It is disappointing to see that all these new cases originate from detention centres. All the hard work by our frontliners to flatten the curve will go to waste,” he said.

“The SOP must be adhered to religiously.

Cramped detention centres, lock-ups and prisons are an accident waiting to happen,” he said.

Ganabaskaran said current measures have been effective in keep the number of new infections low but timely adjustments and tightening of the rules are still necessary.

He said the authorities and the people must not let their guard down and politicians should lead by example.

He said the movements of those on home quarantine should also be closely monitored.

“There must be some accountability,” he added.

“Over-reliance on surveillance wristbands won’t help. Families of returnees must be made aware of the implications of flouting the quarantine.”

He said the increasing number of SOP violators despite stiffer penalties was a cause for concern.

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur respiratory physician Dr Helmy Haja Mydin said that while it is better to conduct tests on more people, there is also the question of resources.

“For now, it is better to conduct screening in areas that have already reported high numbers of infections,” he said.

This also applied to places such as old folks homes or nursing homes where close contacts are frequent, he said, pointing out that elderly people are also more vulnerable.

Helmy also raised the possibility that the rise in infections is caused by those who have slipped through the net.

He stressed that there should be better communication “the lack of which has caused a lot of dissatisfaction and distress”.

Leaders must lead by example and abide by orders to quarantine if they have travelled abroad, he added.

“It boils down to the messaging and communication - we can do it better.”

