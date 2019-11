KUALA LUMPUR: A strict law is needed to check the ‘basikal lajak’ activities, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor (pix).

He said the ‘basikal lajak’ activities was one of the issues which was linked to public order other than involving the safety of road users.

‘’The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is an enforcement body, we need a strict law for this issue (‘basikal lajak’) and others which can adversely affect public order and well-being.

‘’We are looking at the provision of the law and the best method which can curb this activity,’’ he told reporters after a Passing Out Parade at the Police Training Centre’s (Pulapol) Parade Square here today.

On Monday, Bukit Aman Department of Investigation and Traffic Enforcement (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said parents of the children involved with ‘basikal lajak’ which resulted in mishap could be acted against under Section 33 of the Children’s Act 2001.

They could be fined not exceeding RM20,000 or jailed not more than five years or both if they were found guilty under the law.

Azisman said 116 bicycles were seized in 13 operations from January to October with 26 locations identified as ‘basikal lajak’ circuits involving eight states, namely. Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Pahang, Perak, Johor, Kelantan and Sabah.

Earlier, 170 cadet inspectors, who successfully ended their training, joined the cadet basic training passing out parade

At the event, cadet inspector Amirul Syafiq Mohd Noor was announced as the best cadet during the training. — Bernama