‘Strict measures required before introduction of Gojek’

PETALING JAYA: Stringent measures must be put in place to ensure the safety of passengers before motorcycle e-hailing services like Gojek is introduced, a road safety expert said yesterday.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Associate (UKM) Professor Dr Rozmi Ismail said accidents involving motorcyclists are the highest compared with other road users, adding that about 70% of total traffic accidents involved motorcyclists.

He said some motorcyclists have the propensity to indulge in behaviour that is not conducive to road safety, such as speeding, running the red light and weaving past cars.

“If we can solve and reverse this kind of behaviour, it will be good for Gojek. But if we cannot settle this, the people will not be confident with the service,” he told theSun yesterday.

“Safety issues should be a priority. The accident statistics could be attributed to the culture of not adhering to traffic laws and because of ‘rempit’ activity.

“The government or the e-hailing company should conduct training for motorcyclists, or have them resit exams, especially on riding behaviour, before they are allowed to take passengers.”

The Cabinet recently gave a conditional green light for the motorcycle e-hailing service to be implemented.

It has given the Transport Ministry a month to submit a report on the direction and mechanism of the service.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the government would prioritise women’s safety when they use Gojek’s services.

He said in a statement that the government’s stance was clear, adding there would be no compromise for any e-hailing company, including Gojek, that fails to comply with traffic rules and regulations.