PETALING JAYA: Traveling will be further curtailed under the second phase of the movement control order (MCO), but access to services has been widened, according to a lawyer.

Adlin Abdul Majid explained people are now only allowed out of their homes to perform specific duties, such as shopping for essential goods, or going to the hospital.

At the same time, the list of essential services has also been shortened.

However, she said the definition of such services has been broadened to include those that offer support for stated essential services.

“As long as you can prove your business supports an essential service, or is part of a supply chain of essential goods or services, you can operate,” she said at a web seminar organised by law firm Lee Hishammuddin Allen and Gledhill yesterday.

The government’s aim is to curb unnecessary travel by certain people, but to enable a broader definition for those who provide essential services.

For instance, she said if a customer buys a non-essential item on an e-commerce site, like a dress, the supplier will be allowed to deliver the item.

She also pointed out under the new regulations, the minister no longer has discretion to add to the list. Previously, the minister had been allowed to determine if a service was critical.

Sarawak state legal officer Mohd Adzrul Adzlan said both the first and second phases of the MCO are constitutional.

“While the Federal Constitution guarantees freedom of movement, this is subject to certain exemptions. These include situations when security or public order is threatened.”

For instance, he said, any step taken by the Sarawak government under its Public Health Ordinance 1999 – such as restricting operating hours – should not be inconsistent with provisions in the Federal Constitution.

“The ordinance allows the state to take enhanced measures other than those included in federal legislation,” he said.

Lawyer Abang Mohd Iwawan felt there was no provision where one authority’s decision takes precedence over one made by another, if there was an inconsistency.

He advised businesses to seek approval only from the authority which has direct jurisdiction over their area of business.

“It is also advisable to familiarise yourselves with MCO guidelines and refer to the Prime Minister’s Department for updates,” he said.