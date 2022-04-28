Stricter enforcement needed to nab traffic offenders

PETALING JAYA: Stricter enforcement by authorities is needed to ensure traffic violators are brought to book.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Putra Injury Prevention and Safety promotion group head Prof Kulanthayan K.C. Mani said extra initiative is always welcome, but if enforcement is not done properly, it would not be effective.

Kulanthayan was commenting on the police plan to expand use of In-Car radar and Intelligent Compound Online Payment System (iCOPS) devices along highways to identify road users with outstanding summonses and warrants of arrest during their balik kampung journey.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husian said on Tuesday an in-car radar would be used as a speed limit detection tool, while iCOPS is a technological device that checks vehicle registration numbers and identifies traffic offenders with summonses arrears and traffic arrest warrants.

“If enforcement is strict, road users would not break traffic rules when they see officers doing their job,” Kulanthayan said.

He expressed hope that future road users would comply with traffic rules to keep safe and not because they are afraid to be fined for violations.

Kulanthayan advises those planning to return to their hometowns for Hari Raya to do a vehicle inspection before starting their journey. Drivers must be prepared physically and mentally for the long drive to avoid unpleasant situations.

“If you have trouble keeping awake, stop your vehicle where it is safe and sleep. Drive at a reduced speed to avoid untoward incidents. Use seat belts and provide infant care seats if you have a child.”

Organisation of Callman Malaysia vice-president Ewan Radzuan said they usually receive calls for towing services for crashes caused by careless drivers.

He said some drivers often use their car indicators at the last minute before switching lanes, while there are others who make illegal turns on the road, which often ends in a crash.

He added motorists should be disciplined on the road and make sure their vehicles are in the best condition for travel, especially the brakes and tyres.

“Please obey all the rules to make sure everyone remains safe. Get good rest before driving and do not drive on emergency lanes,” he said.