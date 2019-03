PETALING JAYA: It is an “open secret” that illegal gaming syndicates in Malaysia are thriving, due to the complicity of some black sheep within enforcement agencies.

How else would it be possible for illegal 4-digit betting syndicates to operate openly in broad daylight from shophouses – all right under the noses of the authorities.

Many operators of coffee shops, telco equipment, prayer paraphernalia, electrical goods, photocopier businesses as well as vehicle workshops are earning side income as illegal 4D runners.

Although punters are equally liable to face prosecution, they fearlessly step in and out of these outlets knowing the decades-long “pledge” by runners that it is “absolutely safe” as their bosses can “pull strings” to get them them off the hook.

In recent years, although the illegal operations have progressed by switching to the internet and offering online betting, the traditional coffeeshop outlets are still very much the preferred choice.

So what makes illegal 4D operations more appealing to punters?

The higher prize payouts of up to 10% more, with “special bonuses” and the convenience of a one-stop betting centre for all 4D games drawn by the six Malaysian companies, Golden Dragon Lotto and also Singapore’s state-owned lottery company, Singapore Pools.

With illegal 4D operators dangling such perks, it would be next to impossible to discourage the public from supporting them, even if it is against the law.

Stiffer laws and relentless enforcement are the key to the eradication of illegal 4D operations.

The police report almost daily busts on such rackets, but often, those held are mere runners who are prepared to face the consequences.

This is because they have been assured that they will not only be bailed out by lawyers hired by syndicate kingpins, but also compensated for any time they spend behind bars.

Failing to stop the scourge even after almost half a century of enforcement by local councils and the police, which at one time had an elite anti-illegal gaming task force, perhaps it may be a good idea to get the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to oversee each and every operation or raid.

An innovative approach that incorporates the role of MACC in the eradication of corruption among enforcement authorities should be adopted by the Home Ministry.

But of course, the understaffed MACC should be beefed up to facilitate such efforts.

Although it may incur costs, the move will ultimately see the government reaping far greater payoffs in the long run.