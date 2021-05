PETALING JAYA: Cases of online extortionists who lure their victims into taking off their clothes and then blackmail them with their nude photos and videos are on the rise.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said today that while there was a syndicate behind most of the cases, a few were committed by those known to the victim such as an ex-husband or ex-boyfriend.

He said victims who had befriended members of the extortion syndicate in social media networks such as Facebook, WeChat, MiChat and other applications were lured to strip nude before being recorded by the crooks.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the victims are later contacted by the perpetrators who threaten to circulate the videos and photos before demanding cash.

“Often the perpetrators themselves strip down before coaxing their victims to do the same. The victims are both men and women and the majority of them are students of higher learning institutions. If the victims do not pay them, the videos and photos are sent to their friends and family members besides being uploaded on social media,“ said Mohamad Fakhrudin.

He said since January, police had received 21 reports where in 12 of the cases the victims had given in to the payment demands of the extortionists.

He said the victims lost almost RM34,000 when they paid off the crooks to keep their photos and videos from going public.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said to date the perpetrators of two of the 21 cases have been charged in court while the rest are still under investigation.

“We advise the public to not be fooled by such cyber scams or by people they barely know. Any live chat in the social media can be easily recorded by the other party,“ he said.