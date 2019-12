AYER KEROH: PKR leaders who do not attend party meetings should not qualify to represent the party.

PKR Youth Wing chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said this admitting that there are leaders from the wing who have not attended meetings for a year.

“I admit there that there are central AMK (Youth) leaders who never attended meetings for a year. I think these (four or five) people are no longer interested in being in leaders,“ said Akmal.

“Therefore, I will push for a motion for these individuals be stripped of their posts.”

Although it is uncertain who from amongst the Youth Wing have been skipping party meetings, several party top leaders have similarly not attended most meetings.

Deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and others aligned to him such as vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin have previously skipped meetings.

In fact, Azmin had only attended one meeting since he was re-elected as the deputy president November last year, which was just a day before the party congress.

On another matter, Akmal shared that he received a tip-off on an attack that was planned for the congress.

“I was a bit surprised when an informant acknowledged and told us there was a more serious plot to attack (the Youth Congress) and there was evidence via Whatsapp message that read: ‘I want 30 hardcore people to to handle the security team during the Congress. Bring Tony and Syamel along. I wanna lock the hall doors and force a vote of no confidence against Akmal. But we’ve got to arrange this properly ... I want hardcore people who can fight.’”

Akmal read this stressing that gangsterism is not the party’s value and those behind the plot will be sacked immediately and be handed to the police to be investigated under the Penal Code.

He also said that the message will be handed to the police for investigations.