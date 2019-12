KUALA LUMPUR: DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH) need to work hard to ensure Malaysians continue to support the party and the coalition in the next general election in their effort to make Malaysia a great nation.

In making the call, DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai said to do so, they must accept criticism with an open heart.

“Anything that is perceived as bad by people, we must rectify it, (while) anything that is praised by the people, we must strive to improve our performance further.

“There is nothing that can replace hard work for the country. This is the duty of DAP and all PH component parties, to ensure Malaysia moves forward,” said Tan, who is also Kuala Lumpur DAP chairman.

He said that in his welcoming speech at the Kuala Lumpur DAP Annual Convention here today, that was officiated by the party’s secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Tan also urged DAP members to focus more on young voters so that the party would be known and be accepted by them.

“I think we have to embark on special effort to focus on young voters ... we must meet the aspiration of the young voters because they are going to be the key voter group in the next GE,“ he added. - Bernama