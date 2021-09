EVER so often, different parts of Malaysia come under siege as a result of apathetic attitudes towards the environment, and the planet that we live in and owe our living to.

Unseasonal harsh weather conditions have brought on massive landslides and destructive floods with severe collateral damage, including loss of lives.

Of course “climate change” is the go-to cause and trigger for all the malaise. It is the same scenario, globally.

In fact, Malaysia is blessed to be spared from earthquakes and hurricanes that continue to plague countries situated within the world’s Ring of Fire and the tracks and trails of hurricanes.

Nevertheless, Malaysia must proactively, on an ongoing basis, undertake all necessary measures to address what is entailed in pursuing the goals of sustainable development.

Sustainable means that something is able to be maintained at a certain level or rate, which of course is globally endorsed as acceptable.

Sustainable development demands that we seek ways and means of living, working and being itself that enables us to lead healthy, fulfilling, economically secure lives without destroying the environment and without endangering the future welfare of the people and the planet.

It is a goal that cuts across the entire spectrum of any and all societies and nations for the good of all inhabitants on the planet.

And sustainable development would help ensure that the needs of all of us in the present can be met without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

As such, sustainable development does require having the right vision of the future and of future generations among:

The policy planners;

The policy implementers; and

The society as a whole.

It is not merely about calculating benefits in the context of financial investment and returns, but more importantly, in the context of opportunity costs in the future and the losses to be faced by successive generations as a result of what can be called the rape of nature today (and yesterday).

Learning from the painful lessons of the past up to now, there is an urgent need to formulate and implement a sustainable development policy that can set out measures and programmes that are targeted at the various stakeholders of the nation:

a) The government itself at federal, state, district and local authority levels with rules and regulations, to set out parameters for ensuring all activities in society contribute towards national sustainable development, in parallel with enforcement and penalties for violations;

b) Educative processes within the education system on responsible care for the environment to enable the young to understand their own roles and responsibilities in contributing towards sustainable development;

c) Ensuring that the business and industrial sectors are putting into place in their business planning and operations, measures that will within specific time frames, comply with the imperative of sustainable development objectives, especially in the context of giving the right weightage to the new 3Ps bottomline, which are:

Profits

People

Planet

d) Ensuring continuous educative processes among all sectors of society, to enable them to understand and appreciate, at the micro levels of the family, peer groups, and personal levels, what they can do (or avoid doing) in order to ensure sustainable lifestyles and living.

In short, there is that crosscutting aspect of roles and responsibilities within the nation to achieve the elusive goals of sustainable development.

It is one thing to attend international conferences to discuss about carbon and toxic emissions and about climate change as well as to set targets at the individual national level, but it is something else to bring the issues to the level of the individuals in society.

It is about making sense at the layman level, of the need for sustainable development and to make that layman understand what he or she must do, or not do, in daily life in ensuring responsible care for the environment.

That layman may be a manufacturer of container products, which can end up as harmful pollutants when another layman, the consumer, indiscriminately disposes of the product into the waterways and such.

What is needed is not merely a policy for sustainable development, which provides the often tiresome narratives regarding emissions, biodegradable elements, and pollution in its various forms, or fixing targets for international consumption and acceptance.

It is now more about bringing it to the basic level of knowing, understanding and acceptance within society in Malaysia so that decision makers do not facilitate the rape of nature by condoning the conversion of green lungs and green areas into bricks and mortar development, allowing indiscriminate real estate development along and on age old highlands, triggering, sometime in the future, landslides and havoc.

Sustainable development must be a serious commitment by the government and the people.

It is beyond merely measuring the GDP and economic growth rates, or the classification of society by income levels.

It is about doing what is good and right now so that development, both in the quantitative and the qualitative contexts, can benefit the present and all future generations.

