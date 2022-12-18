Stroke-stricken elderly couple among flood victims rescued in Jertih

JERTIH: An elderly couple, both of whom are stroke-stricken, were among residents who were rescued by the Besut District Civil Defence Force (CDF) in Kampung Baroh Masin, Hulu Besut near here after the area was hit by floods today.

Muhamad Abdullah, 71, and his wife Hasnah Zahari, 62, who are unable to walk, were rescued by a team in a CDF boat after their house began to be inundated starting at 10 am.

“My husband who had a stroke five months ago cannot walk and can only move with the help of a wheelchair.

“I have been suffering the same problem for 10 years. I can only walk slowly with the help of others,“ said Hasnah, who was met after being rescued by CDF personnel.

Hasnah said she was very relieved after being rescued because given her and her husband’s condition, the situation could have been worse if they were not immediately relocated to a safer place.

“Thank you to the rescue team who immediately helped evacuate me and my husband and all the other flood victims near my house,“ she said.

Meanwhile, according to the spokesperson of CDF Besut, the operation team of six people used trucks and a boat to rescue flood victims in Kampung Baroh Masin after the area began to be flooded due to heavy rain throughout the day.

“The elderly couple were taken to their relative’s house near Pasir Akar, while the other victims from the village were relocated to Rumah Awam Pasir Akar surau. The victims were transported by boat from their homes to trucks waiting on the side of the road,“ he said.

He added that the police and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) were also involved in relocating the victims to a nearby Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS).

The continuous heavy rain caused many roads connecting the town of Jertih to Keruak, Hulu Besut to be flooded causing residents in Hulu Besut to be cut off, he said. - Bernama