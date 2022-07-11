Strong backing for Ismail Sabri to be retained as PM

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) decision to retain Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister if the coalition wins the 15th general election (GE15) is lauded as a wise decision by the coalition’s members and political analysts.

Caretaker Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said there are no qualms among coalition members about having Ismail Sabri continue as prime minister if BN wins the election.

“It is our party (Umno) president’s wish to have him continue as premier if BN wins GE15 and forms the next government. We have agreed that he is the best one to hold that position, judging from his successes in helping Malaysians during hard times, especially after the Covid-19 outbreak,” he told theSun.

Reezal is confident that Ismail Sabri’s approach to managing the country during the trying period will propel Malaysia to greater heights, with different measures and strategies in place to assist the working class.

“If you look at Budget 2023, which was presented last month, the subsidies have increased to RM80 billion, and its main theme was to provide a cushion for the people and help the country bounce back after going through difficult times during the pandemic.

“Through Budget 2023, financial assistance has been increased and allocated to those who need it. For example, through Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia, families having a combined income of less than RM2,500 and with five children or more will receive RM2,500 per household. e-Pemula, an e-wallet credit programme, will also be increased to RM200 next year, from RM150.”

Reezal said Budget 2023 is based on Ismail Sabri’s observation and measures to ease the burden of Malaysians and to ensure that people can finally breathe a sigh of relief after going through two difficult years.

He pointed out that Ismail Sabri’s approach to the Budget was balanced, and that economic growth would continue to become the government’s priority.

“The Budget also outlined some assistance for small and medium enterprises, which I believe is part of the (caretaker) prime minister’s strategy to stimulate the economy and help micro businesses to flourish post-pandemic. Distribution can only be done if there is growth.”

University Utara Malaysia political scientist Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff said Ismail Sabri has done a tremendous job, especially in spearheading efforts to pull the country out of the pandemic and at the same time, introduce and implement new measures to stimulate the economy.

“Throughout his stint as prime minister, he has shown good qualities as a leader through his “consultative leadership style” to accommodate both government and opposition party views. He is accepted not just by leaders from Umno and BN, but also by the Opposition.

“Ismail Sabri has also stayed away from scandals, either morally or from an integrity perspective, which has helped Umno and BN to clean up its image and establish good governance.”

Kamarul added that the prime minister administered without any personal gain.

He also said Ismail Sabri had planned several economic stimuli through Budget 2023 that would help long-term national growth, and therefore having him continue as prime minister is the best solution to ensure economic stability.

“After GE15, political forces in our country need to be reconciled to focus on recovery and development. Ismail Sabri has shown in his 14 months as prime minister that he can do just that,” said Kamarul.